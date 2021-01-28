'Shorting is Scam': Elon Musk Gives His View on GameStop Stock Exchange Drama

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Thursday to slam the recent GameStop stock exchange triumph, calling shorting "a scam".
"u can’t sell houses u don’t own u can’t sell cars u don’t own but u *can* sell stock u don’t own!?" Musk tweeted, adding, "this is bs – shorting is a scam legal only for vestigial reasons".
His reaction comes after a group of small investors from Reddit appeared to triumph over billions of dollars over hedge funds after carrying out a so-called short squeeze of the GameStop videogame retail company.
On Wednesday, right in the middle of the stock exchange drama, Musk was among the first to react, tweeting "Gamestonk!!!" with a link to the WallStreetBets subreddit - providing additional impetus to the stakes.
The financial incident prompted major feedback, with many deep pocket institutional investors and a supportive media calling the small independent retail investors "dangerous" and some wide-eyed analysts suggesting that some kind of "foreign power" was behind the squeeze.
