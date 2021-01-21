Video: Bill Clinton Appears to Nod off During Biden’s Inauguration Speech

Former President Bill Clinton appeared to be falling asleep during Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden.
Video clips circulating online show Clinton’s eyes drooping while Biden delivered his first presidential address.
“Bill Clinton is absolutely asleep,” a male voice said in a cellphone recording of CBS News’ broadcast posted by a Twitter user.
— LF (@the_lunarfather) January 20, 2021
“They zooming in on Bill Clinton sleep, like he doesn’t always be sleeping … the man old,” another Twitter user posted.
A similar recording titled “Bill Clinton Falling Asleep at Presidential Inauguration” was also posted on YouTube.
During the ceremony, Clinton was sitting next to his wife, Hillary Clinton, near former president George W. Bush and outgoing vice president Mike Pence.
Since leaving office, Clinton has attended six inaugurations.
