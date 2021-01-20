Tesla Reportedly Seeks Specialist to Protect Elon Musk From Criticism on Social Media

Musk is an active Twitter user and frequently posts on social media telling his 42.6 million followers about Tesla’s new products or SpaceX’s progress on building the next-generation rocket, which will simplify space flights.

Tesla reportedly plans to hire a customer support specialist, who will protect chief executive Elon Musk from criticism on social media, the Daily Mail reported. Sputnik was unable to verify the claim but the newspaper posted a screenshot from Tesla’s website with job requirements. Among other requirements, the supposed job description is looking for:

"The role of a specialist... to resolve or escalate complaints through appropriate channels and address social media escalations directed at the CEO with critical thinking."

Qualifications include the ability to 'think outside the box' and to be a team player. There is no information on the salary.

The news sparked interest among social media users and some have already applied for the job.

I just applied to work @Tesla - Energy Customer Support Specialist - Remote !! Fingers crossed @elonmusk !! — Preston Long (@_prestonlong) January 18, 2021

Hey @elonmusk i just applied to the Tesla Energy customer support specialist remote job...wish me good luck 🍀🤞 I need this bad. — SumofAllPartsEqual 🧟‍♀️🌎🍔🍕🌮🧀 (@googlefacej) January 12, 2021

​Other netizens joked that one person was not enough to protect the tech maverick.

@elonmusk you’re going to need a team of people to defend you.



“Tesla is hiring a full-time “customer support specialist” who will “address social media escalations directed at the CEO,” according to a recent job posting.”https://t.co/mXAnhgTmw7 — Seth (@UpRiseth) January 20, 2021

​Still others suggested that since Musk is far from being infallible, he doesn't deserve to be immune from criticism.

​Musk’s use of social media sometimes gets him into trouble. Last May he tweeted: "Tesla stock price too high imo". The post caused the market capitalisation of Tesla to plunge by $14 billion. In 2018 his argument with a British caver over the Musk team's submarine designed to save a group of Thai schoolboys and a teacher that had wound up trapped in a cave resulted in a defamation lawsuit against the entrepreneur.

However, sometimes his social media skills result in amazing things.