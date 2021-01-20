Register
08:05 GMT20 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Alibaba founder Jack Ma speaks during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

    Jack Ma's First Public Appearance in Months Prompts Speculation He Was Replaced With Clone

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106786/57/1067865795_0:243:3594:2264_1200x675_80_0_0_bb112c2658038b3be130c5d8dfebb44e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202101201081822357--jack-mas-first-public-appearance-in-months-prompts-speculation-he-was-replaced-with-clone/

    The development comes as Ma's Alibaba Group is being investigated by Chinese authorities for monopolistic behaviour. China's top market regulator said it would investigate reports the company had allegedly asked entrepreneurs to sign deals prohibiting them from selling products on rival platforms.

    Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has made his first public appearance since his mysterious disappearance. According to Chinese state media, the founder of the e-commerce giant Alibaba attended a welfare event, the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award Ceremony via video link. The billionaire spoke with 100 rural teachers across the country.

    "We will meet again when the [COVID-19] epidemic is over!", Ma said as cited by Tianmu News.

    The news prompted a torrent comments on social media, with users expressing concern about Jack Ma.
    Some netizens alleged that he had been arrested by the Chinese authorities.

    ​Others went as far as to suggest that he had been replaced with a body double or even killed…

    ​Still other users contended that the billionaire looked like different person.

    ​Some netizens claimed that Ma had been "reprogrammed" and looked like a hostage.

    ​Still others were just happy to see the entrepreneur.

    ​Concerns were raised after Ma's disappearance following his address at the Bund Summit in Shanghai in October 2020. In the speech, the 56-year-old criticised Chinese regulators and accused state banks of having a "pawn-shop" mentality. Media outlets reported that these statements were not taken well by the government and that Ma was reprimanded by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Rumours intensified a month later after Chinese regulators stopped Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba that owns China's largest digital payment platform Alipay, from making an IPO. Reports say had the process gone through, the company would have raised $34.5 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported that President Xi Jinping was personally responsible for torpedoing the deal.

    In December 2020, Chinese regulators launched an antitrust probe into Alibaba citing reports of monopolistic behaviour. According to Chinese media, the investigation came as part of the country's campaign to reign in internet-based monopolies.

    During this period Ma lost $11 billion. According to Forbes' Real Time Billionaire list, his net worth now stands at $60.7 billion.

    Tags:
    Jack Ma, Alibaba Group, Ant Group
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse