Snow Blankets Sahara, World’s Largest Desert - Video, Photo

If one wants to underscore the improbability of a particular scenario one, had better avoid saying "when snow falls in the Sahara" - because it just happened. Photos and videos posted online show a spectacular scene of snow melting on the sand, creating beautiful patterns.
January 18, 2021
This footage was reportedly recorded by photographer Karim Bouchetata in Algeria.
Snow on the Sahara! Stunning images showed snowfall on the Sahara desert, as temperatures dipped below freezing in January. Pics: Dailymail pic.twitter.com/iXHeZWBRBR— Alex Journey (@alexjourneyID) January 17, 2021
The temperatures in one of the world's hottest deserts recently plunged to 27 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 3 Celsius). Incidentally, this is not the first time that such unusual weather occurs in the Sahara, where temperatures sometimes rise so high that one can supposedly cook an egg on the sand. Similar events have occurred in 1979, 2016, and 2018.
Some scientists say the fact that such events began to occur more often in recent years is evidence of climate change.
All comments
Show new comments (0)