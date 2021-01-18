Register
18 January 2021
    Loews Hotels' Portofino Bay by Universal Orlando, At Universal Orlando Resort

    Twitter Abuzz as Arizona Official Likens Hotel's Dropping of GOP Event to Policies of Hitler, Stalin

    Viral
    by
    Republican Senator Josh Hawley earlier faced a major backlash over his decision to oppose the certification of the presidential election results, siding with President Donald Trump in his election fraud allegations.

    Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem has landed in hot water after comparing the actions of the Loews Hotel Group, which recently cancelled a GOP fundraiser, to the policies of Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler and USSR head Joseph Stalin.

    In a controversial tweet, Finchem, who led the state hearing on election fraud allegations, claimed the move by Loews Hotels is the first step in the suppression of free speech purportedly looming on the horizon and related to the incoming Biden-Harris administration. The Arizona official implied this over the hotel chain's decision to cancel a fundraising event at the Portofino Bay Hotel for Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who was among the few Republicans opposing the certification of the presidential election results.

    Loews directly linked its move to Hawley's political stance on the election, accusing him of supporting and inciting the Capitol riots on 6 January. The chain was not the first business to cut ties to the GOP politician, with Simon & Schuster refusing to publish Hawley's book.

    Even though not everyone approved of Loews Hotels' actions, few people agreed with Mark Finchem's comparison of the hotel chain with Hitler and Stalin.

    Many netizens suggested the Arizona representative should probably spend more time studying the history of the Second World War or even meet the surviving witnesses of those events, before making such bombshell allegations. They stressed that the hotel chain's refusal to hold a fundraiser for a politician is a far cry from the deaths of millions of people.

    Some Twitterians pointed out that Republicans themselves have repeatedly stood for businesses being able to deny services to anyone at their will, but apparently were greatly insulted when this "anyone" turned out to be the GOP.

    Several people took offence with Finchem putting Hitler, who triggered the Second World War and initiated the Holocaust, in the same boat with the Soviet leader.

    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Votre message a été envoyé!
