09:09 GMT13 January 2021
    In this Feb. 2, 2013, file photo, a smartphone display shows the Twitter logo in Berlin, Germany, Twitter unsealed the documents Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, for its planned initial public offering of stock and says it hopes to raise up to $1 billion

    'Hypocrisy at Its Finest': Twitter Under Fire Over Pelosi Tweet Claiming 2016 Election 'Hijacked'

    Last Friday, Twitter permanently banned Donald Trump's personal account, claiming that his tweets contain a "glorification of violence", a reference to the 6 January events which saw POTUS supporters breach the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the election results.

    Netizens have accused Twitter of double standards, reacting angrily to a resurfaced tweet by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from May 2017 and containing claims the 2016 US presidential election "was hijacked".

    The tweet was posted in the run-up to Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel to investigate allegations of collusion between Russian officials and the Trump campaign in 2016. The probe found insufficient evidence to substantiate such collusion.

    Many Twitter users questioned the social media platform's consistency, arguing that Pelosi's tweet "incites violence", something used by Twitter as a pretext to permanently suspend US President Donald Trump's personal account last week.  

    "Seems to be a double standard with what is allowed on Twitter", one user noted, while another netizen described the situation as "hypocrisy at it's finest".

    Last Friday, Twitter expressed concern that allowing Trump to return to the platform after a temporary suspension risked "further incitement of violence", in the wake of the 6 January events, when POTUS supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, trying to prevent certification of the 3 November presidential election results.

    Joint session to certify the 2020 election results, in Washington
    © REUTERS / Jim Lo Scalzo
    'Hang Mike Pence' Reportedly Trending for Hours on Twitter After Platform Bans Trump Forever
    The company said Trump's subsequent tweets that his supporters have a "GIANT VOICE long into the future" and that "they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" was further indication that the president did not plan to facilitate an orderly transition.

    Shortly thereafter, Trump tweeted from the US president's official @POTUS account that he would "look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the future".

    Twitter, Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Russia, US
