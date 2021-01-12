Elon, You Owe Us an Explanation! Video Shows Tesla Car 'Detecting Ghosts'

Social media users were left agape after seeing a creepy video showing a Tesla driver monitoring system detecting what many users called a ghost. The footage begins with the driver moving near a cemetery, where there is no a living soul (pun intended). However, the driver monitoring system showed that there was a person to the right… who was moving. The "ghost" continued to appear on the screen as the car slowly moved forward.
I think this Tesla has a sixth sense! 😱👻— LADbible (@ladbible) January 12, 2021
🎥: iam3dga pic.twitter.com/eHJ7F08QGr
One user alleged that the system had mistaken flowers on a grave for a person holding flowers. But then one would assume that it would have detected many "ghosts", as the cemetery was full of bouquets.
Mr Musk, we need an explanation.
