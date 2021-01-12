Twitterati 'Resurrect' Roosevelt as US GOP Lawmaker Calls Trump 'Most Masculine' to 'Ever Hold' WH

On Monday, when speaking to Fox News, former US deputy White House press secretary and US Republican politician Hogan Gidley described the outgoing president, Donald Trump, as "the most masculine person to ever hold the White House" when asked whether Trump felt "emasculated" after his social media accounts were banned.
The assessment immediately caused waves on Twitter, with crowds of netizens sharing their views on masculinity and how much of it can be found in Trump or any other president of the United States.
Among others, it was Theodore Roosevelt who, according to the Twitterati, would like to "have a word" with Gidley regarding his opinion on masculinity. Particularly, netizens recalled the story of Roosevelt delivering a speech for over an hour immediately after being shot in the chest.
Teddy Roosevelt was shot in the CHEST and still gave an 84 minute speech. He literally said, "the bullet is in me now, so that I cannot make a very long speech, but I will try my best." https://t.co/kkVLcBxl8n
Teddy Roosevelt ripped bears in half with his hands like they were phone books. https://t.co/8hTTdKgiA3— Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) January 11, 2021
Teddy Roosevelt would like a word and a boxing match in the Rose Garden. Right now. https://t.co/v6fm2vtp0K— Bob Matthews (@BobMIII) January 11, 2021
everyone knows that title is taken pic.twitter.com/gdPKxRcdYt— shoe (@shoe0nhead) January 11, 2021
MAYBE WHEN TEDDY ROOSEVELT HOLDS HIS BREATH https://t.co/0NajUGypTL— LDG DOES NOT NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS (@LongDongGang) January 11, 2021
Some had the arguments one can hardly object to.
Teddy Roosevelt never got banned from Pinterest https://t.co/cK3oadY81F— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 11, 2021
Other netizens nominated former two-term US President Barack Obama for "the most masculine" post, comparing him to Trump.
Is he blind or just dumb?— Voile&guitare (@GuitareVoile) January 11, 2021
Oh wait he got the memo pic.twitter.com/TO1jiLDdPA
@hogangidley45 says what? pic.twitter.com/cVIp5LT9hb— soundguyt (@TonyTsgro75) January 11, 2021
Several users took verbal shots at Trump, slamming the president for his shape, appearance, signature character traits, moves and even old photos.
Luckily, his gut has finally overtaken his boobs, and he's now about to beat William Howard Taft for the title of "Largest Diameter President." pic.twitter.com/FsC0287arA— The Eagle Tried to Warn Us 🦅 (@WarningEagle) January 11, 2021
Nothing screams masculinity like a Clairol blonde Aquanet comb over, thick makeup, high heels, and whining and bitching about every single thing. pic.twitter.com/1IyOtpNNqp— Karen Kish (@asclepiasyriaca) January 11, 2021
Masculine? Um, hell no. pic.twitter.com/JRyy13ibyj— Ann Lewis Hamilton (@AnnLHamilton) January 11, 2021
The most masculine person you think ever held the White House is right here waiting for you, Hogan Gidley.... https://t.co/OnS37E36JP pic.twitter.com/Ahn5HGCBwh— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 11, 2021
