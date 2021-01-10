'He Will Go Down in History as Worst President Ever': Schwarzenegger With a Sword Takes Aim at Trump

Schwarzenegger issued a video message to his followers speaking on the recent events at the US Capitol, where at least five people died in the chaos, including a female Air Force veteran and a police officer.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has once again slammed US President Donald Trump, saying he will be remembered as the "worst president ever".

In his message to Americans, shared via Twitter on Sunday, the Hollywood actor referred to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, as thousands of Trump supporters breached the building, clashing with police officers and forcing lawmakers to seek shelter.

Schwarzenegger compared the events on Wednesday to Kristallnacht (or “Cristal Night”) in 1938, when Nazis violently attacked Jews, and police did not step in to prevent the pogrom.

“Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States,” he continued. “The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol; they shattered the ideals we took for granted.”

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

​The Hollywood actor and former California governor lashed out at Trump, claiming that his tenure at the White House will soon be forgotten. He also accused Republicans (though not labelling anyone in particular) of enabling Trump's “lies and his treachery.”

“President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever," he said, adding that, “The good thing is that he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.”

Close to the end of his message, the former governor, in true Schwarzenegger form, pulled out a sword, apparently dating back to 1982 when he played Conan the Barbarian. The actor elaborated metaphorically that the more the sword is plunged into fire and water, the stronger it becomes, comparing the steel to American democracy.

“Our democracy is like the steel of this sword, the more it is tempered, the stronger it becomes,“ said Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger has been a Trump critic for some time. Earlier this week, he published an op-ed in The Economist where he blasted Trump's challenges to the results of the 2020 election. The former governor called Trump a “selfish” president, urging lawmakers to support the congressional certification of Joe Biden's victory in the election.