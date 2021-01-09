Register
01:20 GMT09 January 2021
    'Now He'll Be on Parler': Netizens Stunned as Twitter Permanently Suspends Trump

    Viral
    by
    Earlier this week, in light of the role US President Donald Trump played in inciting the Capitol riots, several social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook blocked the president from accessing his accounts for violating company policies.

    Moments after social media giant Twitter announced late Friday that Trump’s personal account would remain permanently suspended, thousands of netizens were shook and left rejoicing the development.

    One user remarked that the development was “like the Berlin Wall coming down, but for stupidity,” whereas another netizen, journalist David Begnaud, highlighted how Trump “still has the nuclear codes but no longer has a Twitter account … because of his behavior.”

    However, others opted to look on the somewhat brighter side, explaining that the Twitter ban could prompt Trump to shuffle over to the microblogging, free speech-focused site Parler.

    It’s worth noting that Parler is having some issues of its own, as Apple has threatened to ban the network for “failing to moderate incitements to violence and illegal activity,” according to the Wall Street Journal

    Both Google and Apple have been facing pressure to deplatform the network, with Apple reportedly giving Parler 24 hours to moderate its content or face expulsion from the iPhone maker’s App Store. Google announced that it would be removing the app from its store until Parler moderates its platform.

    Others, however, have noted that Trump still has the ability to rely on the good ol’ system of White House news releases, which presidents have historically tapped to release information, as CNN political correspondent Abby Philip noted online.
    Twitter explained that the ban was imposed out of fear that Trump could use the platform to incite his nearly 90 million followers to commit additional acts of violence in the wake of the events that unfolded on Wednesday at the US Capitol. 

    The company’s first actions following the insurrection came in the form of a 12-hour ban of Trump on Wednesday. Both Facebook and Instagram took similar steps by imposing an indefinite ban on Trump’s accounts until at least Inauguration Day.

    ​Tensions between Trump and the social media giants have remained high for several months as the president’s posts were repeatedly either flagged or removed for violating company policies and spreading false claims about the US election. In fact, over the last month, Trump kicked up efforts to remove legal protections afforded to Twitter and Facebook under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, to no avail.

    At present the official @POTUS Twitter account is still active, but it’s unclear whether Trump will shift to using the account for his remaining 12 days in office. The account is not typically used by the president, and only shares official statements released by his office.

