Brazil's Bolsonaro Riles Up Social Media Crowd With His 'Beach' Video

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ended up eliciting a somewhat mixed response online as he shared the details of a particular stunt he pulled on 1 January.
A video tweeted by Bolsonaro shows him leaping from a boat into the water near a beach in Sao Paolo and interacting with other people taking a dip in the sea.
"On the beach with the people, January 1st", the tweet's caption said.
- Na praia com o povo, 01/janeiro.— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 1, 2021
- Praia Grande/São Paulo.
- Presidente JAIR BOLSONARO. pic.twitter.com/Lqr33ZgrKE
Yet, while a number of netizens used this opportunity to praise Bolsonaro...
🤗🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/craQQaM18S— Sil 🎀 (@SilBonoro) January 1, 2021
"God protect you president"
Deus o proteja presidente 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— 🇧🇷 Joelma Humano Diogenes 🇧🇷 (@DiogenesCJ49) January 1, 2021
"President BOLSONARO is in physical and mental shape! There are 2 years of government without corruption, all of this is new to Brazilians".
Presidente BOLSONARO está em forma física e mental! São 2 anos de governo sem corrupção, tudo isso é novidade para os brasileiros.— Cipriany🇧🇷 Patriota 🇧🇷 (@CiprianyPatriot) January 1, 2021
...there were also those who subjected him to criticism instead, some apparently calling him out over his handling of the coronavirus crisis in the country.
"And when will you honor the families of the 200,000 Brazilians killed by Covid?"
E quando vai homenagear as famílias dos 200 mil brasileiros e brasileiras mortas pela Covid?— Zigmundim - DEFENDA O SUS (@fonseca_mundim) January 1, 2021
"Congratulations on respecting the 190 thousand dead"
Parabéns pelo respeito aos 190 mil mortos— bia 🦥 (@bianouer) January 1, 2021
"Genocidal bastard. 200 thousand deaths in your hand"
Genocida desgraçado. 200 mil mortes na sua mão— Almeida (@AlmeidaPrb) January 1, 2021
And there were also those who joked about how this entire spectacle looked.
"I've never seen so many manatees like that, especially in the sea"
Nunca vi tanto peixe boi assim, ainda mais no mar pic.twitter.com/PRs0ba2FMI— Will (@Jhowillkk) January 1, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)