Gravity...What Gravity? Australian Cricketer Pulls Off Mid-Air Wonder Save in BBL – Video

Australian cricketer Max Bryant showed off his incredible athleticism on Thursday during the 32nd match of the Big Bash League.
Playing for Brisbane Heat against Melbourne Stars, his heroics came during the second innings of the game, when Melbourne were batting.
In the ninth over, Nick Larkin smashed Lewis Gregory towards deep midwicket – that's near the boundary for anyone who doesn't follow cricket. As the ball was sailing over the rope for six runs, Bryant dived and caught it one-handed mid-air before throwing it back in play, all before his feet had time to touch the ground. Incredible.
Max Bryant had no right to save this from going for six! 😲 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/BxOM1YEm0u— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2021
The match ended with Brisbane winning the the game by 17 runs, sending them fifth in the BBL table.
