Netizens Buzzing as Elon Musk Tweets Photo of Protester in Presiding Officer's Chair at US Capitol

What was supposed to be a peaceful rally in support of President's Trump electoral challenge grew violent on Wednesday, as Trump-supporters stormed the US Capitol building, which resulted in an armed stand-off with law enforcement officers.

Elon Musk has once again triggered a wave of controversial comments on social media, posting a meme concerning the US Capitol siege by protesters.

Events that took place on Wednesday afternoon seem rather grim, considering that at least 4 people died. However, the Tesla CEO decided to entertain his 41.5 million followers with a photo of a Trump protester occupying the presiding officer's chair in the Senate Chamber. To add more fun, the man was actually seen shirtless wearing a horned fur cap.

“This is what happens when you cancel Burning Man,” the caption read, apparently hinting at the annual festival at Black Rock Desert in Nevada that was unfortunately cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musk's tweet sparked a wave of reactions, including a lot of follow-up jokes from netizens, as well as pictures of other protesters inside the building, and even references to how this and other events were "predicted" by The Simpsons series.

However, not all users were so thrilled about it, with many pointing to the fact that it was actually a government building that was stormed despite lots of taxpayer money being collected to ensure the security and safety of Americans, and suggesting the country would be better off if it went towards healthcare.

Others suggested Musk lacked a sense of humor, apparently referring to the situation being more sad than funny.

​Since it's only the first week of 2021, in which many people have placed high hopes that it would be better than the pandemic-hit 2020, netizens also posted memes concerning their ruined expectations.