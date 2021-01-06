Netizens Suspect 'Momager' Kris Jenner to be Behind Reports of Kim Kardashian Divorcing Kanye West

The wedding ring has been missing from her hand, and he was nowhere to be seen in the family’s holiday pictures after public meltdowns – there's been much speculation around KimYe's marriage, suggesting that there was some trouble in the otherwise glittery paradise.

The process of the speculated divorce that will separate reality show star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West – parents to four kids – is already underway with settlement talks in order, Page Six reported, citing anonymous sources.

According to the publication, Kim is “done” with the marriage after seven years, and the divorce is "imminent".

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source said.

The news triggered a major social media meltdown, with many wondering who could've spilled the beans about such a sensitive subject. While some people are cracking jokes on how handsome NBA players are already sliding into Kim’s DMs, the others speculate that Kardashian "momager" Kris Jenner was who leaked the news to the media.

Kanye's relationship with Kris has not been the healthiest, a glimpse into which he gave on Twitter when in July last year he called his mother-in-law "Kris Jong Un". The rapper had also controversially called Kris a "white supremacist".

​For the December holidays in 2020, 43-year-old Kanye preferred to spend time at his Wyoming ranch instead of joining his 40-year-old wife for the celebrations.

Fondly called “KimYe”, the couple’s marriage had been on the rocks, especially after the rapper announced his presidential bid last year. During his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina in July 2020, Kanye had another one of his public meltdowns where he not only sobbed incessantly but also revealed that he had wanted Kim to abort their first baby, North.

Later Kim had taken to Instagram to reveal that her husband, who suffers from bipolar disorder, had had an episode.

The couple first met in 2004 and then stayed friends for a long time before they started dating. In 2012, Kim announced that she was expecting her first child with Kanye, after which in 2013 the rapper proposed to Kim on her 33rd birthday by renting AT&T Park in California and went down on one knee in the presence of their family and friends.