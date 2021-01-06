'She's Done': Kim Kardashian Set to Divorce Kanye West, Report Claims

According to the report, the divorce process is already underway, as the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has hired a lawyer and they are in settlement talks.

Divorce is "imminent" for Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, PageSix reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The news comes as the wedding ring has been missing from Kardashian's hand recently, while Kanye preferred to spend the Christmas holiday at his Wyoming ranch instead of joining his wife for the celebrations.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source said. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

According to the source, Kim made Kanye go to the ranch so she did not have to spend the holidays with him, as Kim has allegedly become fed up with her husband. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source said.

It added that though Kim previously had tried to help her husband deal with some mental health issues, she has "grown up a lot", deciding to push forward with her political activism, while Kanye seems to be lagging behind her in achieving his goals.

“[Kim] is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s**t, and she’s just had enough of it,” the source said.

Another source told the newspaper that the rapper is “completely over the entire [Kardashian] family” and wanted “wants nothing to do with them”, adding that he found their famous “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” show “unbearable”.

Though heartbreaking to many of their fans, the news comes following various media reports that the star couple has apparently been at odds for at least several months. The situation reportedly went bad after Kanye surprisingly announced his presidential election bid last summer. Kim has reportedly been finding it difficult to live with Kanye, who, according to sources, has been "very demanding" and "always obsessed with one of his schemes".

At a campaign rally in South Carolina in July, the rapper burst into tears revealing private details about his marriage, namely that he and Kim considered an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North, but he got a sign from God and decided to have the baby.

Shortly after his meltdown, Kanye said in a now-deleted tweet that he was trying to divorce Kim, hinting at her infidelity. In another series of also deleted tweets, the rapper claimed his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to get a doctor to "lock him up", apparently out of concern for his health.