Ronaldo Compares Empty Stadiums During Pandemic to 'Circus With No Clowns'

Portuguese footballer and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo complained about the lack of spectators at football matches on Thursday, as crowds continue to be banned from stadiums amid the global pandemic.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Ronaldo, who will "chase several records at the postponed Euro 2020 this summer," used an interesting metaphor to describe what it feels like to play with no supporters.
"I don't like to play in the stadiums without fans, it's like going to the circus but you don't see clowns," the footballer remarked, with a number of social media users appearing rather amused by his choice of words.
"I don't like to play in the stadiums without fans, it's like going to the circus but you don't see clowns," Ronaldo said— Divvy Rascal (@DivvyRascal) December 30, 2020
Might be my new favourite Ronaldo quote#footballindex
"I don't like to play in the stadiums without fans, it's like going to the circus but you don't see clowns," Ronaldo said.— Ryan Sloan (@ryansloan07) December 30, 2020
On behalf of football fans I thank you for this lovely analogy Cristiano. 👀 🤡
"The pandemic has made people crazy," Ronaldo noted. "I hope soon they can open the gates of the stadiums. We have to live with that, we have to try to do a normal life but of course we have to respect the rules. But to play without the fans, I really don't like it."
The 35-year old football legend, who is leading the scoring charts in Serie A this season, also said he feels "sharp" and hopes to "play many, many years more," adding, however, that "you never know" what will happen.
All comments
Show new comments (0)