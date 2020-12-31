Netizens Agog as Billie Eilish's 'Naked Breast Drawing' Rocks Her Social Media Account

While some social media users have expressed appreciation for the singer's move and others have criticised it, there were also those who wondered aloud whether she was trying to make some sort of “political statement” with it.

The sizeable social media audience of American pop singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has apparently witnesses a brief decline after she posted an image she'd drawn of bare female breasts.

According to Consequences of Sound, Eilish participated in a viral Instagram challenge called "Post a Picture Of" that involved users placing a "question box in their story where their followers can tell them what to post pictures of", and during which the singer posted the aforementioned drawing in response to a prompt asking for "a drawing you’re really proud of".

Soon afterwards, one person noticed that Eilish's subscriber count had decreased by about 100,000 – from 73 million to 72.9 million - to which the singer responded with "LMFAOOO y’all babies smh" on her Instagram story.

BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS pic.twitter.com/ccvKUK4A7N — stream eiw 😠 (@sneezeandpepsi) December 29, 2020

​This development elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, as while some seemed to appreciate Eilish's actions, there were also those who argued that there are "children on Instagram".

You go girl..... 😆 You just keep doing you! Great art work, nothing be ashamed of at all! — Just me......ヅ (@DearMrsWeb) December 30, 2020

You know theres children on instagram — Tyler Castle (@OfficalSleeves) December 30, 2020

Yeah, it's just a drawing, but you have to realize that some of her followers are kids and you know how kids are. — Izzy (@Izzy44895923) December 30, 2020

Why is people not wanting to see something then doing something about it stupid? — Drew (@drew_wc) December 30, 2020

And some even speculated that the singer was trying to make some kind of statement with her post.

In light of ongoing p0rn censorship, perhaps she’s simply making a well timed political statement about the female form being something to be proud of.



Losing 100k followers for it highlights how many puritanical fans she’s surprised, and lost over it #sexpositive #sexnegative — Goddess Hypnotica Audio Erotica (@HypnoticaErotic) December 30, 2020

​The media outlet points out, however, that "there's no way to prove" that the drawing posted by Eilish was the sole cause of that subscriber count decline of hers, while the Daily Caller points out that the singer has since gained even more followers online, with her social media audience increasing to 73.1 million by 30 December.