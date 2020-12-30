Ivanka Trump Fuels Speculations of 2024 White House Run After Iowa Tweet

The internet is abuzz with rumours about Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, and her alleged presidential ambitions.
After Governor Kim Reynolds posted a tweet celebrating Iowa's Statehood Day, Ivanka shared her message and showed her love for the state with a heart emoji – and some netizens took this as her laying out plans to follow in her father's footsteps.
♥️ Iowa! https://t.co/v5ryVM8WiH— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 28, 2020
As Ivanka's tweet racked up nearly 12,000 likes, Twitter users gave their two cents about the prospect of Donald Trump eldest daughter one day sitting in the Oval Office, and not everyone seems particularly happy about it.
I see you're laying the round work. Hopefully you will have been indicted and convicted by the time 2024 Primary season arrives. #PrincessFeckless— Pink Room Music (@Pinkroommusic) December 28, 2020
You aren’t going to be president. Not ever.— Jamie 🥁🐝 (@JamieFiorito) December 28, 2020
She’s pretending/fantasizing the she’ll get elected president someday 😂— Bored Prez (@BoredPrez) December 28, 2020
guess she is running in 2024 because otherwise she would never mention the state of Iowa from her golden toilet, you know the one where her daddy probably put a hidden cam— Jonny (@JSharkbite) December 28, 2020
Previously, Donald Trump reportedly argued that Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, “doesn't have what it takes to become the first female president,” unlike his daughter.
"They're all saying, 'We want Ivanka!'" Trump said, as quoted by the Daily Mail, while pointing at "cheering supporters" during a rally held after the Republican National Convention. "I don't blame them."
All comments
Show new comments (0)