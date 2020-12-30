Harry and Meghan's 'Love Always Wins' Podcast Prompts Users to Reach for 'Sick Bucket'

The Sussexes earlier announced that they have signed several lucrative deals with content-hosting giants Netflix and Spotify, reportedly triggering fears from the royal household about what family secrets the LA-runaways will now unleash.

Harry and Meghan Sussex have unleashed their first Spotify podcast this week, featuring such big names as Sir Elton John, James Corden and Naomi Osaka, as well as their son Archie’s giggles and sweet “Happy New Year” message.

But not everyone has been impressed with the "love always wins" bid. To some, the “Archewell Audio” appeared too cheesy, dull or even hypocritical, with users claiming that they were ready to puke after hearing the Sussexes’ voices.

“Someone please pass the sick bucket”, one person wrote on sharing the news that followed the podcast’s release.

Just heard a clip from Meghan and Harry's podcast. I was just sick a little bit in my mouth — The Great Mass Debater 🇬🇧 (@TGMD81) December 29, 2020

Yawn. They need to vanish. Thought this was why they left UK - seem to be missing the attention but wanting it on their own terms. — bluebell64 (@faithless_maxi) December 29, 2020

Although many praised Archie’s part in his parents’ business deal, which is rumoured to be worth around £30 million, others were outraged by the fact that Meghan and Prince Harry were “monetising” their child, despite moving to the US with a goal of finding a more “private” life.

“I thought they didn't want Archie to be exploited?” one user wrote.

Wait, WHAT??? They moved to the U.S. so Archie could grow up in privacy. Now his name is on a foundation, he's prominent on an internet Christmas card, and now he's on a Podcast? At just age 1 1/2?? Can H&M spell h y p o c r i s y ? — Torvald Utne (@UtneTorvald) December 29, 2020

oh great, are we now going to "monetize" the child, too. Fantastic.

I really respect how protective the Cambridges are with their children... especially when they were very young. — Millennials 4 World Peace (@millennials4_wp) December 29, 2020

That poor child has been played so badly, not fair on Archie either 😂 — ALLBHAG Capital 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇦🇺 (@ALBACapMgmt) December 29, 2020

I thought they didn't want Archie to be exploited? — Demeter🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Boristhespider0) December 29, 2020

But a lot of users still welcomed the couple's new brainchild, which they found promising and entertaining. The news of the deal with Spotify was announced after the couple had secured another lucrative contract with Netflix to produce children’s shows, documentaries and movies together. The cost of the deal was not immediately revealed and it’s unlikely that it will be any time soon. However, it was suggested that the couple would be between $100 million and $150 million better off as a result of it.

Meghan and Harry announced in January their decision to step down from senior royal duties and start living a “financially independent” life between the UK and North America. They soon moved to Meghan’s native Los Angeles via Canada and have remained there ever since, reportedly sparking concerns among the Royal Family with their lucrative money deals about what “secrets” their dash for cash could unveil.