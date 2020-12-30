Saying 'the Quiet Part Out Loud' Again: Watch Joe Biden Calling Kamala Harris 'President-Elect'

Even while his campaign was still in full swing, Joe Biden's critics repeatedly pointed out that the real commander-in-chief in his administration would be his running mate Kamala Harris. Biden's occasional slip ups have only raise confidence in these rumours.

Joe Biden has again sparked a wave of speculations after verbally promoting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to his own post.

Speaking about the COVID-19 crisis during a Tuesday press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden expressed hope that his presidential rival Donald Trump will urge "all Americans to take the vaccine once it's available".

© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington, U.S., December 29, 2020

Then he went on to praise himself and Harris for taking a jab earlier, while saying something that has grabbed some serious attention from observers:

"I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason", Biden spitted out without correcting himself straight away.

Joe Biden again says the quiet part out loud: "President-elect Harris" pic.twitter.com/e6kSlwDlnr — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 29, 2020

His words immediately caused a flow of comments, with some social media users, including vocal Trump supporters, rushing to note that the 78-year-old politician had said the "quiet part out loud" – and not for the first time.

🌴Another, Freudian slip,

"Dementia will never keep a secret"🌴 — Sweeet Johnny🌴 (@LottoGraph) December 29, 2020

That was the plan! — Silvia Fulchignoni (@silvianbox) December 29, 2020

That is not the first time he made that type of slip — Tammy Atkins (@TammyAt01906830) December 29, 2020

Back in October, Biden introduced himself to a group of supporters in Atlanta as "Jill Biden's husband" and "Kamala's running mate", while adding shortly afterward an even more eyebrow raising "you all think I'm kidding, don't you" remark.

Trump campaign Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared the moment on Twitter, pondering that the future president had confirmed "what we all knew", in a reference to a widespread joke (or not) that it would be the California senator actually calling the shots in the White House following the inauguration.

Shortly after the election, Biden said something even more cryptic to CNN viewers: the president-elect noted that in case he ever has a "fundamental disagreement" with Harris on a moral principle, he will "develop some disease" and eventually resign. Pretty weird, to say the least.