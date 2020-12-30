Register
07:47 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech alongside U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after a conference video call focused on foreign policy at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 28, 2020

    Saying 'the Quiet Part Out Loud' Again: Watch Joe Biden Calling Kamala Harris 'President-Elect'

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081605671_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ffc4538381073c51027289292bdc360c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202012301081605781-saying-the-quiet-part-out-loud-again-watch-joe-biden-calling-kamala-harris-president-elect/

    Even while his campaign was still in full swing, Joe Biden's critics repeatedly pointed out that the real commander-in-chief in his administration would be his running mate Kamala Harris. Biden's occasional slip ups have only raise confidence in these rumours.

    Joe Biden has again sparked a wave of speculations after verbally promoting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to his own post.

    Speaking about the COVID-19 crisis during a Tuesday press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden expressed hope that his presidential rival Donald Trump will urge "all Americans to take the vaccine once it's available".

    U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington, U.S., December 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington, U.S., December 29, 2020

    Then he went on to praise himself and Harris for taking a jab earlier, while saying something that has grabbed some serious attention from observers:

    "I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason", Biden spitted out without correcting himself straight away.

    His words immediately caused a flow of comments, with some social media users, including vocal Trump supporters, rushing to note that the 78-year-old politician had said the "quiet part out loud" – and not for the first time.

    Back in October, Biden introduced himself to a group of supporters in Atlanta as "Jill Biden's husband" and "Kamala's running mate", while adding shortly afterward an even more eyebrow raising "you all think I'm kidding, don't you" remark.

    Trump campaign Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared the moment on Twitter, pondering that the future president had confirmed "what we all knew", in a reference to a widespread joke (or not) that it would be the California senator actually calling the shots in the White House following the inauguration.

    Shortly after the election, Biden said something even more cryptic to CNN viewers: the president-elect noted that in case he ever has a "fundamental disagreement" with Harris on a moral principle, he will "develop some disease" and eventually resign. Pretty weird, to say the least.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, US Election 2020, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Couturier For Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles: Life of Extraordinary Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse