Twitterquake as Mitch McConnell Blocks Quick Senate Vote For $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Earlier, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Bernie Sanders suggested a quick vote on the new coronavirus stimulus package, to expand the initial sum of $600 in direct payments to individuals to $2,000.

As Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to block the quick Senate vote on $2,000 direct coronavirus relief payments to individuals on Tuesday, netizens exploded with rage, urging the 78-year-old to "have a heart" and warning that his decision could see him become instead a minority leader.

By saying that the Senate would later address the issue of increasing direct payments to individuals, McConnell was reluctant to commit to putting the $2,000 checks, earlier approved by the House, to quick consideration. Instead, he brought to attention the elimination of Section 230 and election integrity.

The initiative to quickly pass the increased stimulus sum was put forward by the Dem Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with Senator Bernie Sanders, as the latter earlier pledged to delay the vote on overriding Trump's veto on the defense bill unless the $2,000 was approved.

McConnell's decision caused a wave of rage across Twitter, with hundreds of users propelling his name to world trends, along with hashtags "Kentucky", "Kentuckians", "#StimulusCheck" and "Senate".

We are coming to the close of one of the most tragic years in our history. The American people are hurting. They need help.



The House overwhelmingly passed $2,000 direct checks.



Mitch McConnell: We cannot turn our backs on working families. Let the Senate vote on $2,000 checks. pic.twitter.com/rBANV9bOW2 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 29, 2020

What exactly is the point of Mitch McConnell? — SteelKRAKEN! Ann Vandersteel (@annvandersteel) December 29, 2020

Mitch McConnell vs everbody in the whole USA — Docm77 (@docm77) December 29, 2020

Mitch McConnell’s chances of becoming Minority Leader 📈📈📈 — United for the People 💛🥁 (@people4kam) December 29, 2020

I think I hate Mitch McConnell more than I hate trump. — Leona Lioness (@leonalioness6) December 29, 2020

​McConnell's move was no surprise to many.

What? McConnell blocked the 2k stimulus? Wow. I'm shocked I tell you. Shocked. pic.twitter.com/lLyit7vHoS — Laura Post (@LauraPostVoice) December 29, 2020

NOT BREAKING: Mitch McConnell once again puts his own self interests and desire for power above the needs of the American people. https://t.co/AzZlCGWumr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 29, 2020

​For some, the Senate majority leader's decision appeared add clarity to the upcoming Georgia runoff election vote which will define the political majority in the US government for the next 2 years.

Thank you Mitch McConnell for making it explicitly clear that if Georgia votes in Ossoff and Warnock, we will all get $2,000 in 3 weeks, and if they do not then we will get nothing for the next six years. — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) December 29, 2020

hello just a reminder that if we elect @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock to the senate that we’ll get to see @KamalaHarris gaze over to Mitch McConnell like this as she makes tie-breaking votes on healthcare and voting rights pic.twitter.com/ePz5U0qsHZ — Kevin Lowery (@kevloweryphoto) December 29, 2020

​Others quickly generated their outrage into memes.

Mitch McConnell speaking to the American people: pic.twitter.com/PYyS0x0Q6c — Dani (@danidanidanidd) December 29, 2020

Mitch McConnell rn pic.twitter.com/oklSzReWlu — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 29, 2020

Actual footage of Mitch McConnell denying $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans who’re facing eviction and can’t feed their families: pic.twitter.com/6WXwz5Mh5Q — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) December 29, 2020

​Earlier, a new coronavirus relief package was approved in the House with a 2/3 majority of the vote, as the president signed the $2.3 trillion COVID relief and government funding bill on Sunday, later tweeting to slam the $600 sum as "ridiculously low".