Rumours UK May be Thrown Into 'Tier 5' Amid Growing COVID Cases Trigger Social Media Hysteria

Twitter is abuzz with scores of messages from netizens amid media reports that the UK could be thrown into a "Tier 5" COVID-19 lockdown, which will see even stricter restrictions than the "Tier 4" level.
Government scientists have reportedly urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose harsher measures in order to keep the coronavirus from spiraling out of control now that a new and more contagious strain has been identified.
#tier5 boris gonna start using this pic.twitter.com/CvBfmZ0g6i— 🏌🏾♂️ (@YB7v2) December 28, 2020
Me, making the soundtrack to #tier5 pic.twitter.com/ggWr2wwxVk— The Tired Horizon (@tiredhorizon) December 28, 2020
*ACTUAL FOOTAGE OF ME SEEING TIER 5 TRENDING* #tier5 pic.twitter.com/WiyFMCL0tN— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@ZombieBear88) December 28, 2020
the UK in another 2 months #tier5 pic.twitter.com/WXIxiQj9dW— eldon fernandes (@eldonfromyt) December 22, 2020
Getting ready to party during #tier5 pic.twitter.com/QAvsGAFwqQ— SkepticalBeat (@BeatSkeptical) December 28, 2020
We are all gangster until #tier5 hits and this is what you see out your window. pic.twitter.com/wg41QiANGb— Christopher Birtwhistle (@CBirtwhistle) December 21, 2020
Getting ready to put bins out in Tier 5😂#tier5 pic.twitter.com/kgnh8k9nb2— Steve 👽 (@steven_metcalfe) December 28, 2020
Most Twitter users posted sarcastic posts, wondering how London, which is already in the grip of Tier 4, and the rest of the UK will look after an alleged Tier 5.
Others went further by posting photoshopped images of Johnson cracking down on those who violate the lockdown restrictions.
#tier5 is when Boris circles your house in a Helicopter and mows you down with a minigun if you step outside. pic.twitter.com/CjS2fSW4N4— 9iers_h (@BandittoD) December 28, 2020
Tier 5 is no more than a Twitter Rumour #TwitterRumour #Tier5 Don't worry! pic.twitter.com/3V1yiPi7Sc— Paul Murphy (@PaulFMRadio) December 28, 2020
MAD MAX 3 🤣 #tier5 #BrexitIsland pic.twitter.com/dFDtu7Q4sm— Princess 👑 Fiona (@Princess2Fiona) December 21, 2020
The #tier5 slogan will just be 'Good Luck' pic.twitter.com/PGiPl7UDgl— The Lava Dragon (@TheLavaDragon15) December 22, 2020
Tier 5 is Boris sticking one of these in the air shooting everyone that goes outside pic.twitter.com/i754UKRNIl— fredo 🇦🇹 (@fredoftbl) December 28, 2020
#tier5 "HES JUST WALKED OUT OF HIS HOUSE SHOOT HIMM" pic.twitter.com/gSqEa6W26U— @. (@Packs78J) December 28, 2020
Priti Patel and the police getting ready to put London in to #Tier5 pic.twitter.com/4Vk9CJREyZ— Dan (@MrDanCarroll) December 28, 2020
One user suggested that "the Tier 5 slogan will just be 'Good Luck'", while another netizen insisted that the information is little more than gossip.
