Watch: Kentucky Man Dressed as Cousin Eddie Сleans His Driveway With Flamethrower

The video, obtained by Reuters, shows Kentucky resident Timothy Browning using a flamethrower to melt the icy driveway near his house in Ashland. In the footage, Browning is wearing slippers, socks, a white bathrobe, and a hat – a look that resembles cousin Eddie from the holiday comedy film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”.
While wielding a flamethrower, the man can be seen chugging a beer and smoking a cigar.
“I thought it'd be funny for a video and wanted to clear off the under layer of ice on the driveway,” Browning told Reuters via Facebook.
KENTUCKY - That’s the way to do it with a beer, cigar and flamethrower. pic.twitter.com/2bEkN3Gtxo— ShatteredWorldMedia (@MediaShattered) December 27, 2020
Another video, taken from the house across the street, emerged on social media. “‘Merica,” its caption reads.
'Merica. pic.twitter.com/s9PRR6VCW5— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 25, 2020
The man triggered a lot of lulz on social media (no surprise), with many Twitter users noticing he looks like Cousin Eddie from "Christmas Vacation". Other users wondered how he managed to get a flamethrower, but someone responded Americans, except in California and Maryland, are "luckily" able to buy one, though the price can be rather expensive.
