Kim Kardashian Compared to Hulk for Wearing Green Christmas Dress With Abs

Kim’s holiday gown also reminded some social media users of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, though few of them actually picked up on the most likely idea behind her Christmas outfit.

American media personality Kim Kardashian stays true to her passion for festive outfits even when all the big parties are cancelled.

The star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has unveiled some photos from the family celebrations at her sister Kourtney’s house, where she wore a rather unusual dress. Made by fashion house Schiaparelli, it was green and had a six-pack.

Kim actually had something on her mind, as the caption in one of her photos reads “Merry Christmas from The Grinch and Santa”.

Merry Christmas from The Grinch 💚 and Santa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sCfo32iqJv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2020

​Twitter users reacted immediately, mostly pointing out the starlet’s resemblance to some green superheroes (and not the Grinch).

But why is she dressed as the hulk and wearing eggplant earrings.... — Hannah G (@hgruer22) December 26, 2020

Christmas on the bottom, ninja turtle on top — April (@AprilMarie_25) December 26, 2020

why is no one talking about the fact kim kardashian skinned the hulk alive and wore his abs to christmas dinner pic.twitter.com/RXwAip1smc — 𝕼𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖓 (@QuinnKeaney) December 26, 2020

why she look like a teenage mutant ninja turtle — christina 🦋🖤 (@liddlechrissy) December 26, 2020

Don’t forget the rest of the Fam pic.twitter.com/eHWG2jKQiH — Barry Halpin (@BarryHalpin) December 26, 2020

​“Imagine trying to eat your dinner in this,” one user wrote. “If I rocked up in this, my gran wouldn’t let me in the flat.”

Imagine trying to eat your dinner in this. If I rocked up in this, my gran wouldn’t let me in the flat — Abbie (@Abbie_2106) December 26, 2020

​Another user did not miss the opportunity for self-promotion:

That’s a cool six pack! The green reminds me of the amazing hulk. Could you do@me a favor and play my SoundCloud for your husband? https://t.co/OB5zKehGHS — 2 Johnny 2 Smoke (@John_smokeyy2) December 26, 2020

​Finally, at least one twitterian did actually get what Kim was going for.