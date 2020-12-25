Pope Francis ‘Like’ Helped Gain 600,000 New Followers, Model Claims

27-year old model Natalia Garibotto, whose risque photo got “liked” by the Pontiff’s official Instagram account in November, said that the holy “like” was actually good for her business. The publicity surrounding the photo has brought her some 600,000 followers, the model said, adding that this sudden attention has helped her gain “more leverage” on brands.
According to Garibotto, who usually poses in a bikini, the new following gave her “confidence to post more in clothes and make deals in fashion”.
The Pontiff’s “like” was removed the following day, with Vatican officials saying they had been working with Instagram in order to determine who exactly liked the picture.
The incident, however, allegedly was repeated the next month, when another model, Margot Foxx, claimed she also received the pious treatment. The image that was "liked" by the Pontiff's official account, features Foxx wearing a black swimsuit.
