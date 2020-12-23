Pope's Instagram Account 'Likes' Another Racy Picture, Model Claims

Weeks after Pope Francis' Instagram account became a sensation for "liking" a photo of a scantily-clad lady, a model from content subscription service OnlyFans now claims she also received the pious treatment.
"The pope liked my picture that means I’m going to heaven," self-styled "tiddy queen" Margot Foxx tweeted on 22 December.
The image in questions in an Instagram photo of Foxx clad in a black swimsuit, that appears to be "liked" by "francisus," the Pontiff's official account.
the pope liked my picture that means i’m going to heaven 😌— Margot 🦊 (@margot_foxx) December 22, 2020
they caught the Pope in 4K again pic.twitter.com/wwe3Up99pX— Corn 🌟 (@snyyrid) December 21, 2020
The model first mentioned the news back in November but the media only picked up on it when she reposted the Pope's alleged voyeurism a second time this month.
LADbible, however, points out that it might just be "a fancy Photoshop trick," adding that they approached the Vatican for comment.
On 13 November, a risqué photo of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto, 27, showing her dressed in a small tartan miniskirt and white garter stockings caused a stir online when a number of users noticed that it was also "liked" by @franciscus.
The "like" was promptly removed the following day but not before the incident had gained widespread publicity.
