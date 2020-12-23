Pope's Instagram Account 'Likes' Another Racy Picture, Model Claims

The image in question shows a picture of a swimsuit-clad lady that was apparently "liked" by the Pope's account, though at least one media outlet notes that it could just be "a fancy Photoshop trick."

Weeks after Pope Francis' Instagram account became a sensation for "liking" a photo of a scantily-clad lady, a model from content subscription service OnlyFans now claims she also received the pious treatment.

"The pope liked my picture that means I’m going to heaven," self-styled "tiddy queen" Margot Foxx tweeted on 22 December.

The image in questions in an Instagram photo of Foxx clad in a black swimsuit, that appears to be "liked" by "francisus," the Pontiff's official account.

the pope liked my picture that means i’m going to heaven 😌 — Margot 🦊 (@margot_foxx) December 22, 2020

they caught the Pope in 4K again pic.twitter.com/wwe3Up99pX — Corn 🌟 (@snyyrid) December 21, 2020

The model first mentioned the news back in November but the media only picked up on it when she reposted the Pope's alleged voyeurism a second time this month.

LADbible, however, points out that it might just be "a fancy Photoshop trick," adding that they approached the Vatican for comment.

On 13 November, a risqué photo of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto, 27, showing her dressed in a small tartan miniskirt and white garter stockings caused a stir online when a number of users noticed that it was also "liked" by @franciscus.

The "like" was promptly removed the following day but not before the incident had gained widespread publicity.