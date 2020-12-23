Video: Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Shares His Food with His 'Vegan' Bulldog

Lewis Hamilton has posted a video to Instagram, in which he shares food with his dog, 8-year old Roscoe, who is a vegan, according to his owner.
In a video posted on an Instagram page dedicated solely to his dog, Hamilton, who is known for his high-profile lifestyle, raises his eyebrows after chowing down on a cake with his vegan bulldog. The post was captioned "I shares my cakes with dads, we best friendz", apparently written from the dog's perspective.
"Some for you and some for me. Happy birthday! Thank you buddy. So good - delicious, right!", Hamilton is heard saying in the clip.
Many of the racing star's social media followers expressed their confusion over their idol's actions, some of them even finding it disgusting, but it seems not to bother Hamilton at all.
The video followed a picture post showing Roscoe sitting in front of a bone-shaped cake with 'Welcome back Roscoe' written on it.
