'Forever n Then Some More': Netizens Shed Tears of Joy on Ariana Grande's Engagement Announcement

On Sunday, Grande showed off a new diamond engagement ring in a series of adorable photos of herself and her fiance Dalton Gomez on Instagram. She captioned them: "Forever n then some more".
It didn't take long before some Hollywood celebrities started congratulating the couple. "Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man," her manager, Scooter Braun, wrote on the image-sharing app. Meanwhile Heiley Bieber commented: “YAYYYYYY!!!! So happy for you guys!!” and Kim Kardashian also replying to the post: "Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!"
As for Ariana's fans, they immediately took to twitter and other social media platforms to express their happiness over the pop-singer's engagement announcement.
LEMME JUST CRY THE WHOLE DAY 😭 CONGRATULATIONS @ArianaGrande 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4SwRJH0hVd— ⚜️Mile⚜️ (@Milekhaster) December 20, 2020
I'M SO HAPPY 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Y8K20Eahe4— Agata☁️ (@asgoodnight) December 20, 2020
IM NOT OK IM SOBBING IM SO HAPPY FOR HER MY BABY— desi. TOMORROW (@arianasmotiive) December 20, 2020
I'm dying .....i used to dream that ari's gonna be my wife..helll....dalton stealed my ari and my dream.— P.O.S.I.T.I.O.N.S (@__positions__93) December 20, 2020
Bdw...happy for u both..!!!!@ArianaGrande #ari'sengaged
Some twitterians were concerned over how fast the Grande and Gomez relationship has developed, complaining that they should have waited longer before taking such an important step.
Like I'm happy for her, but I also got grains of salt at the longevity of this mutual promise because this is -another- quick ass engagement for a relationship that is probably barely a year. 💀— Anu Year (@Anvkii) December 20, 2020
Either way, my input matters not & I am happy for her. 💖 pic.twitter.com/NQIo9zIfyp
Why she always get engaged so fast. Damn girl like chill— Mar (@_cleopatron) December 20, 2020
& i stand on what i said . happy for her but she shouldn’t be moving too fast— ♡ (@juspopmolly) December 20, 2020
ok, let’s see how long this will last pic.twitter.com/2beQOvJXbI— ☾ (@DEADSEGA) December 20, 2020
Two years ago the 27-year-old singer became engaged to American comedian Pete Davidson. Their engagement also gave the world whiplash as they had been officially dating for less than a month before they made the announcement.
