Viral Video of Matt Hancock Sitting Down 'Like Woody From Toy Story' Leaves People Hysterical

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been likened to Woody, the main character in Pixar's Toy Story, after a video of a peculiar way he landed on a bench in the House of Commons emerged online.
In the short clip, Hancock was addressing the lower chamber of the Parliament on the coronavirus response before taking his seat on the green bench. But it is the manner in which he did so that caused an uproar on Twitter, as the minister was seen abruptly flopping onto the seat, his hands by his sides.
Non-surprisingly, the unconventional motion was quickly compared to Toy Story's talking cowboy Sheriff Woody's mannerisms, who would similarly "play dead" whenever a person entered the room so that nobody realised that the toys, as per the animated film's plot, were alive.
