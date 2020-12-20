‘Bitcoin is My Safe Word’: Elon Musk Goes on Tweet Spree With Jokes and Memes About Cryptocurrencies

Elon Musk has set the internet on fire again, posting tweets containing dubious information on his attitude toward the Bitcoin cryptocurrency. He started off with a simple phrase stating that bitcoin was his "safe word."
Bitcoin is my safe word— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2020
One hour later, he again tweeted, swallowing his words and releasing another series of provocative tweets.
Just kidding, who needs a safe word anyway!?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2020
December 20, 2020
At the end of his online performance, Musk posted a tweet reading "one word: doge", in a seeming reference to the cruptocurrency Dogecoin. In 2017, Musk put the label “CEO of Dogecoin” in his Twitter account bio. Created as a joke, Dogecoin reached a market capitalization of $2 billion in 2018. As of now, Musk has changed his bio description to a “former CEO of Dogecoin” for reasons unknown.
One word: Doge— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2020
This is far not the first time Musk has made fun of cryptocurrency and has trolled its adepts. The Tesla founder has been repeatedly sarcastic about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, dubbing it “ghost money”.
All comments
Show new comments (0)