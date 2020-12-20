Let's Get Ready to Rumble! Watch Unbeatable Cuban Boxer Send Rival Through Ropes

Cuban boxer Frank Sanchez defeated Julian Fernandez in a heavyweight bout in San Antonio on Saturday night. Sanchez literally put the beat down on Fernandez, sending him through the ropes after a series of well-placed punches, as a video that emerged later, shows.
Just seconds before flying out of the ring, Fernandez was pointing at his face, trying to provoke Sanchez, who consequently hammered the Mexican boxer. A camera captured Fernandez's eyes rolling back as he was hanging between the ropes. As a result, Sanchez secured a seven-round technical knockout win, the 13th knockout in his professional career.
"That's a bold strategy Cotton, let's see if it works out for him". pic.twitter.com/YSSZkrp9gC— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 20, 2020
