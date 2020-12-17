Photo: 27 Vehicles Crash in New York Amid Winter Storm Reportedly Leaving Six Injured

At least 27 vehicles crashed on New York City's Henry Hudson Parkway, north of Manhattan on Wendesday night, shutting down the bridge, six people were injured in chain-reaction crashes, the New York Post reported.
The NYPD later issued a statement on Twitter saying that due to the collision the southbound lanes had been closed, asking drivers to avoid the area.
ADVISORY: Due to a multi-car collision on the Henry Hudson Bridge, southbound lanes have been closed. Please avoid the area.⁰— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 17, 2020
Shortly after their first statement, the city's police department issued another message, stating that southbound lanes were open again.
UPDATE: Southbound lanes have been reopened. Please drive safely.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 17, 2020
Local radio reported of the crash, providing a photo reportedly depicting the scene of the incident.
New Yorkers themselves also posted a number of self-shot videos to the Citizen app, showing what appeared to be the outcome of the massive car crash on one of the city's major arteries.
Citing a statement by the FDNY, the newspaper reports that four of the injuries were considered serious, but not life threatening, while two were minor, and all of the victims had already been hospitalised.
Meanwhile, on Twitter netizens have shared their experiences of the winter storm hitting the Big Apple.
East 59 St. right now, Bloomingdale’s to the Queensboro Bridge. #nyc #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/n0zS10WBfL— cultured nyc (@culturednyc) December 17, 2020
#NYCSnowstorm #NYC #WinterIsComing 🤣 #snow #streetphotography “pure as New York Snow”!!!😀 pic.twitter.com/yGgBVYFFdW— Jesus Larios (@JesusLarios1) December 17, 2020
everyone always romanticizes winter in nyc, but i don’t think they realize that snow means MTA buses sliding down hills & directly into parked cars✨ pic.twitter.com/Y1IPMXEetb— sam🦦 (@samanthaaax5) December 17, 2020
❄️❄️❄️❄️ Snowy night #metropolitanmuseumofart #SnowStorm2020 #snow #newyorkcity #nyc #my1pic #WinterStormGail #fifthavenue @JaniceHuff4ny @NY1weather pic.twitter.com/4RNyOkjaZ7— Linda Santangelo (@Lindasantangel1) December 17, 2020
