Register
23:54 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mobile app Periscope

    End of an Era: Periscope Will Shut Down in March 2021

    © Flickr / Jim Makos
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202012151081472980-end-of-an-era-periscope-will-shut-down-in-march-2021/

    Live streaming video app Periscope was created in 2015 and acquired by Twitter shortly before its launch in March of the same year. Only four months after the launch, the app had over 10 million accounts registered.

    Periscope announced on Tuesday that the live streaming video app would be discontinued by March 2021 as a separate mobile app due to the high costs of maintenance and a decline in its usage.

    "Today, we’re sharing that we have made the difficult decision to discontinue Periscope as a separate mobile app by March 2021", Periscope said in a statement. "We’re planning to remove Periscope from the app stores by March 2021, but no one will be able to create a new account in-app starting with the next release".

    Most of the core capabilities of Periscope, the statement outlined, have been brought into Twitter, the company that acquired the video app before its public launch.

    ​According to the statement, users will be able to download or archive Periscope broadcasts and data before the app is shut down and streams that were shared on Twitter will remain there. The Periscope team also pointed at Twitter Live and Media Studio as alternatives to the outgoing app.

    Netizens felt like the upcoming Periscope shutdown was "an end of an era" and took to Twitter to share nostalgic memories of the livestreaming app.

    ​This is an end of an era.. I’ve done literally hundreds of piano live streams on #Periscope for over 5 years. Because of the app, I could share my music with people from all over the world and made friends for life. Thank you @PeriscopeCo for changing my life! 🤗❤️ https://t.co/WHksWp0AiF

    ​A livestreaming video app, Periscope was developed by Kayvon Beykpour and Joe Bernstein in 2015 and acquired by Twitter before the app was publicly launched. Later in August 2015, the app had already surpassed 10 million registered accounts - only four months after its launch.

    Related:

    Sneak a Peek Before Ordering Online: Indian Restaurants Livestreaming Kitchens for Food Cravers
    Alex Jones, InfoWars Permanently Banned from Twitter, Periscope
    CDC Advises US Funeral Homes to Livestream Services Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    Tags:
    end, video, Livestreaming, Livestream, Social media, Twitter, Periscope
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse