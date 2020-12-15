Javanka Rumoured to be Moving to Miami, But Will Potential Neighbours Welcome the Couple?

US media earlier reported that Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were eyeing a $30 million-plus lot on Miami’s high-security island to set their feet there following a four-year stint in Washington.

POTUS advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner apparently won’t be making their way back to New York after Donald Trump leaves the White House, Page Six suggested, exclusively revealing that the couple paid $31.8 million for a lot on Indian Creek Island in Miami, known to many as “Billionaire’s Bunker”.

As Javanka have been building a house on the worthy piece of land, the media and online crowd has been debating whether the ex-New Yorkers will get a warm reception in the Sunshine State.

“I don’t think they will be shunned. Miami is a melting pot of everyone,” one person told the outlet. “I don’t think people will care in the way they care in New York or LA.”

According to another source, there is a big chance that the two would be easily accepted in Miami society as “there’s a big Israeli circle that loves what they have done for Israel.”

The insider went on to suggest, however, that there is a prevailing feeling among liberal NY natives that “you go to Miami when you are (too) disgraced to get a second shot”.

© AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner look on as U.S President Donald Trump places a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior during a tour of Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, June 3, 2019. Trump is on a three-day state visit to Britain

But many online commentators were more worried about the couple’s three children, and whether Miami was a suitable place for them to live.

Some were also concerned that the Trump-Kushner offspring would experience some difficult time at their new school, as local parents have been debating which school the presidential advisers would send their kids to.

Where are their kids going to go to school? This doesn't sound like a home for people with school-aged children. Maybe just a weekend home. 😕 — Sheryl🇺🇲 (@shercosi) December 8, 2020

I wish the best for their children. They are the innocents in all of this drama. — Reesh (@Richonn) December 15, 2020

Well, that neighborhood just went to shit. — Kevin Russo (@KevinRussoPhoto) December 11, 2020

on an island during extreme climate change conditions in the area with very high levels of sea rise......🤣 — mb (@lorettasbakes) December 11, 2020

According to Page Six report, not everyone was happy that the pair might eventually choose the elite Jewish school Lehrman, not far from the land they reportedly acquired.

The media also revealed that Ivanka and Jared could become neighbours to famous Brazilian charmer Gisele Bündchen and her sporty husband Tom Brady, football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after the couple bought a $17 million parcel purchase on Indian Creek Island.