Meghan Markle Lauded Online After Honouring Those Feeding the Hungry Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

While Meghan's speech elicited praise from many social media users, some seemed puzzled by the fact that she was presented as the Duchess of Sussex, wondering aloud whether she still retains that title.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has once again been thrust into the spotlight on social media as she delivered a video address honoring people “working to feed those in need” amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of CNN Heroes, which shared her speech on its Twitter account, Meghan apparently recorded her speech at her and Harry's Montecito mansion in California, according to the Daily Express.

"We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry", she said in the address.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

​Quite a few social media users proceeded to praise Meghan, thanking her for the speech.

Thank you my dear girl. We need this.🙏😇👵 — g kiley (@gkiley2) December 14, 2020

I was smiling during the whole vid. I love her!!😍❤ — ╰☆╮ѦяgeღηЇece ☮ ツ (@Arge1983) December 14, 2020

Thank you Meghan for speaking out for those who don't have a voice or platform. It's wonderful to have you "back home". — Theresa (@Bibliophile23) December 14, 2020

Some, however, appeared puzzled by the fact that the tweet presented Meghan as the Duchess of Sussex, with a number of netizens wondering aloud whether she actually still retains that title.

But she's not a duchess anymore, right? — Lucía (@embolicat) December 14, 2020

she isn't a duchess anymore! — Dori (@Dori459) December 14, 2020

And there were also those who didn't seem particularly thrilled by video.