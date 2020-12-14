Jill Biden Breaks the Silence on Op-Ed Telling Her to Lose Doctor Title

While many social media users praised Jill Biden for her response, a number of people had also seemed to express their eagerness to see her as the next First Lady of the United States.

Jill Biden, wife of the US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, has recently delivered what the Daily Mail suggests is a response to the author of an op-ed in the WSJ who advised her to "drop the doc" in her name.

The author, a lecturer at Northwestern University named Joseph Epstein, argued that "Dr. Jill Biden" sounded and felt "fraudulent, not to say a touch comic", urging her to "settle for the larger thrill of living for the next four years in the best public housing in the world as First Lady Jill Biden".

In an apparent response to these remarks, Jill Biden tweeted on 14 December: "Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished."

Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) December 14, 2020

​The tweet elicited a chorus of praise from many social media users, some of whom also seemed to express their eagerness to see Biden as the next First Lady of the United States.

As an educator, I am so proud of my colleagues who have earned their PhDs and EdDs. Most educators have more higher ed years that those in business, politics and journalism; the use of EARNED designations inspires those they teach. Never drop it, @DrBiden! — DJ (one of those women from Michigan) (@nutmeg3000) December 14, 2020

Thank you. It sure will be nice to have a Doctor as our First Lady. Class and intelligence is coming back in style, everywhere. — moontango⁷ (@moontango3) December 14, 2020

Thank you DR. Biden! You’re a true inspiration!!! — Andrew (@TheRealAndrew_) December 14, 2020

Earlier, a number of prominent individuals in the United States, such as Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, had also criticised the aforementioned op-ed.