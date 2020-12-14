Register
14 December 2020
    'Are You a Porn Star?' Fans Frown as Emily Ratajkowski Posts Steamy Naked Pics Flaunting Baby Bump

    American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski previously offered fans a new glimpse of her baby bump just weeks after announcing she was expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, flaunting her belly as she donned a black crop top and low rise orange joggers for a revealing Instagram snap.

    American model Emily Ratajkowski, 29, who is expecting her first child, has offered her fans yet another glimpse of her growing midriff.

    The proud mother-to-be posted a steamy photo of her naked body emerging from the shower on Instagram.
    Ratajkowski captioned the selfie, which shows her rounded belly as she faces a fogged up mirror, “Popped.”

    This is hardly the first time the Blurred Lines star has uploaded since becoming pregnant. Followers were treated to a naked selfie of Emily in late October.

    Shielding her naked breasts, the model, who married her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018, displayed her baby bump, writing in the caption that she was “getting to know her new body”.

    Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, the model also flashed her expanding midriff in a selfie, wearing a crop top and low rise pants.

    Responding to the steamy pic, many Instagram followers commented on how gorgeous the model looked, Some were guessing the gender of the baby, claiming the shape of the belly suggested it might be a boy.

    However, not all fans approved of the nude selfie, with some wondering why the model was behaving as a “porn star”.

    Ratajkowski, who is a self-identified feminist, first announced her pregnancy on the cover of Vogue.

    ​In an essay for the magazine she explained why she will not disclose the gender of her future child, driven by a desire to avoid enforcing gender stereotypes on her youngster. She said that when she and her husband are questioned about the pregnancy, they respond that they “won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

    ​Emily Ratajkowski, who debuted as a runway model for Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week in 2015, shot to fame in 2013 when she appeared in Robin Thicke’s infamous Blurred Lines video clip.

