Brexit Saga Proves to Be Endless Source of Memes as UK-EU Talks Extended... Again

Like in any divorce, no one had expected that the UK’s departure from the European Union would be quick and painless. But few had probably known back in 2016 that the two partners would continue negotiating the terms of their break up almost five years later – and still with no visible solution on the horizon.

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that London and Brussels have missed the self-imposed deadline to come to the final post-Brexit agreement as the transition period is set to expire in less than three weeks.

With some common property and custody over kids to share, the EU-UK divorce has been a far from pleasant show to watch. The story would be deeply sad if it weren’t for social media users who have always been there to mock happy and sad moments of this political drama with a bunch of memes throughout the premierships of David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Thanks to them, the UK-EU last-minute attempts to reach the Brexit deal still remain funny - even when looking seemingly hopeless.

Here are just some of the most hilarious memes on the topic for you to laugh at (through tears):

checking into the Brexit talks and checking out again, part 39 pic.twitter.com/SZ73eEsTyX — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 13, 2020

Live footage of the UK leaving the EU pic.twitter.com/AXgxOsYymH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 20, 2020

How most of the UK are feeling right now.

(sound on)#BrexitShambles#BorisHasFailedTheNation pic.twitter.com/dzSEJRUEio — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 10, 2020

UK government’s Brexit story in one meme https://t.co/pzxBGhsJR8 — Pete Oxley (@peterdoxley) December 11, 2020

Finally a time to use this meme.



To make it clear, blaming Remainers for what you voted for what your Brexit loving government are doing is absolutely pathetic. pic.twitter.com/3ea84GAZYF — Dick Grindrod (@PokeMatt438) December 5, 2020

The recently raised disagreements over fishing quotas, NHS funding, common governance and issues related to “level playing field” conditions, as well as Boris Johnson’s promises to conclude an “Australia-style” trade deal with the EU, have seen some especially high-level mockery in the past few months.

So frustrated about the current Brexit situation that I have regressed to memes. #BorisHasFailedTheNation pic.twitter.com/DYXtLM3xho — Alex Buchanan (@alexbuchanan) December 11, 2020

This may just be the most accurate and brilliant meme about Brexit ever. #NoDealBrexit pic.twitter.com/ILKvsSb1Rk — Dr David Miles (@DrDMiles) December 12, 2020

It would be unfair to say though that the present stalemate can be entirely blamed on the Johnson cabinet by the online crowd, as both Theresa May and David Cameron have had a special place in the heart of meme creators since 2016.