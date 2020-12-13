Brexit Saga Proves to Be Endless Source of Memes as UK-EU Talks Extended... Again

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that London and Brussels have missed the self-imposed deadline to come to the final post-Brexit agreement as the transition period is set to expire in less than three weeks.
With some common property and custody over kids to share, the EU-UK divorce has been a far from pleasant show to watch. The story would be deeply sad if it weren’t for social media users who have always been there to mock happy and sad moments of this political drama with a bunch of memes throughout the premierships of David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
Thanks to them, the UK-EU last-minute attempts to reach the Brexit deal still remain funny - even when looking seemingly hopeless.
Here are just some of the most hilarious memes on the topic for you to laugh at (through tears):
checking into the Brexit talks and checking out again, part 39 pic.twitter.com/SZ73eEsTyX— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 13, 2020
Live footage of the UK leaving the EU pic.twitter.com/AXgxOsYymH— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 20, 2020
How most of the UK are feeling right now.— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 10, 2020
(sound on)#BrexitShambles#BorisHasFailedTheNation pic.twitter.com/dzSEJRUEio
UK government’s Brexit story in one meme https://t.co/pzxBGhsJR8— Pete Oxley (@peterdoxley) December 11, 2020
Yeap. That pretty much sums it up #BrexitShambles #BrexitChaos pic.twitter.com/wsWzdtHDC4— Zan (@foxysynt) January 15, 2019
#BREXIT is a meme : pic.twitter.com/RmQarhsRFZ— Anonymous (@PandoraBoxHQ) December 13, 2020
#BREXIT is a meme : pic.twitter.com/hqBzaOOycq— Anonymous (@PandoraBoxHQ) December 13, 2020
Finally a time to use this meme.— Dick Grindrod (@PokeMatt438) December 5, 2020
To make it clear, blaming Remainers for what you voted for what your Brexit loving government are doing is absolutely pathetic. pic.twitter.com/3ea84GAZYF
The recently raised disagreements over fishing quotas, NHS funding, common governance and issues related to “level playing field” conditions, as well as Boris Johnson’s promises to conclude an “Australia-style” trade deal with the EU, have seen some especially high-level mockery in the past few months.
So frustrated about the current Brexit situation that I have regressed to memes. #BorisHasFailedTheNation pic.twitter.com/DYXtLM3xho— Alex Buchanan (@alexbuchanan) December 11, 2020
December 13, 2020
This may just be the most accurate and brilliant meme about Brexit ever. #NoDealBrexit pic.twitter.com/ILKvsSb1Rk— Dr David Miles (@DrDMiles) December 12, 2020
Any time now... #LetUsBeHeard #PeoplesVote #Revoke50 #FBPE #StopBrexit #Remain pic.twitter.com/evg9Rr9a2q— Brexit Memes (@BrexitMemes3) February 2, 2020
#DeathBrexit#Brexit— JUAN MARIA HERNANDEZ (@JUANMARIAHDEZ) September 7, 2019
Daddy, all the foreigners have gone.
Why haven't you a job? pic.twitter.com/6pQ0Aj6lal
It would be unfair to say though that the present stalemate can be entirely blamed on the Johnson cabinet by the online crowd, as both Theresa May and David Cameron have had a special place in the heart of meme creators since 2016.
Theresa May writes Brexit letter to the EU. pic.twitter.com/YGhVeUDLW6— Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) March 28, 2017
#theresamaystatement #StrongAndStable #Brexit #RevokeArticle50 pic.twitter.com/ytmHpb4Q9Y— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 7, 2019
It do be like that #LetUsBeHeard #PeoplesVote #Revoke50 #FBPE #StopBrexit #Remain pic.twitter.com/4Onn3KxUY4— Brexit Memes (@BrexitMemes3) November 16, 2019
I found him #ukpolitics #Brexit @David_Cameron #memes pic.twitter.com/NsIAGhELo9— British Thought (@British_Thought) April 4, 2019
