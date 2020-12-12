Maria Sharapova Among Top 10 Most Mentioned Female Athletes on Twitter in 2020

Maria Sharapova has been ranked 7th on the list of the most tweeted female athletes in 2020, according to the WTA's official Twitter account. The first two spots on the list were also grabbed by professional tennis players, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams respectively.
We 👀 a few familiar names here. 🎾 😍 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ToYJYlYKBu— wta (@WTA) December 10, 2020
Sharapova was previously listed in the ratings of the most trusted athletes by Russians. Among other Russian athletes who enjoy the greatest trust of Russian society are former individual rhythmic gymnast Lyasan Utiasheva, figure skating coach Tatyana Tarasova, and Russian heavyweight MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko.
