Yet Another Enigmatic Monolith, Covered With Mysterious 'Coordinates', Discovered in Australia

A strange object, engraved with "coordinates" has been spotted in Adelaide, Australia, 7News reported. According to the broadcaster, the three-sided, three-metre-tall silver monolith appeared on Thursday evening near the Seaford Train bridge in Onkaparinga, a southern suburb of Adelaide.
The local authorities confirmed they received the information about the monolith from the media, and are currently investigating its origins.
So a monolith with coordinates written on it appeared in Adelaide today. Entered them in on google maps and it led to Hindmarsh Stadium, wtf pic.twitter.com/0xMhDqHxOI— A-League Memes (@TheRealALM) December 11, 2020
The coordinates, engraved on the structure mark Trump Tower in New York, an uninhabited island named Managaha in the Northern Mariana Islands, near Guam, and the Sphinx, in Egypt's Al Giza Desert.
One of 2020's strangest trends has made its way to Australia, with a monolith found in Adelaide.— 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) December 11, 2020
This monolith emerged at a time when strange structures have appeared across the globe - in the US, Russia, Colombia, England, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain, and Finland. It is so far unclear, how they end up in those places. The monoliths could be an international art project, a prank, or some mysterious message, but nobody has claimed responsibility for them yet.
