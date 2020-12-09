Register
10:07 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Supporters of Beitar Jerusalem football club

    Users Divided as UAE Sheikh Buys Stake in Israeli Football Club Whose Fans Chanted 'Death to Arabs'

    © AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/09/1081405817_0:20:3071:1748_1200x675_80_0_0_899854186ecc309516c34bf7f8f891e1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202012091081405802-users-divided-as-uae-sheikh-buys-stake-in-israeli-football-club-whose-fans-chanted-death-to-arabs/

    The purchase became possible after the United Arab Emirates normalised relations with Israel. As part of the Abraham Accords brokered by US President Donald Trump, the two sides established diplomatic ties.

    The news of an Emirati sheikh, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, purchasing a 50 percent stake in the Israeli football club Beitar Jerusalem has caused a stir on social media. The club's ultras (hardcore fans) called "La Familia" are known for their aggressive attitude towards Arabs. Racist and hateful chants, including "Death to Arabs" are frequently heard in the stadium where members of La Familia are seated.

    Over the course of its history Beitar had never signed an Arab player. In 2013, this changed when the club decided to buy two Chechen Muslim players, resulting in protests and the burning of Beitar's offices.

    This fact doesn't appear to have fazed Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, who pledged to invest $92 million in the club. "I am thrilled to be a partner in such a glorious club that I have heard so much of and in such a great city, the capital of Israel and one of the holiest cities in the world", read the sheikh's statement posted on the team's website.

    His statement, however failed to pacify La Familia. Images posted on social media showed the ultras storming the team's training session to protest the purchase of the stake in the club.

    La Familia members also stormed the pitch during a Beitar Jerusalem training session to protest against the UAE investment, according to reports in Israel.

    ​Other fans of the club vented their anger on social media.

    ​Tweet: "Money, money, money. You are no longer the authentic Beitar Jerusalem. A sad day for those for whom Beitar was a football team with Jewish character and pride".

    ​Other users, however, were happy and expressed hope that the hefty investment in the club would soon transform into titles.

    Tweet: "A welcomed to step to improve Beitar and Israeli football in general. Well done".

    ​Tweet: "Champions! It's a great deal. Now it's time to realise your potential. Go Beitar!"

    ​Many supporters also expressed hope that the purchase will make the ultras reconsider their behaviour.

    ​Still others maintained the news was a sign that Israel's deal with the United Arab Emirates is genuine and a step to normalising ties between Arabs and Israelis.

    ​The purchase of a stake in Beitar became possible thanks to an agreement Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain signed this summer. The deal, brokered by President Donald Trump, saw Abu Dhabi and Manama normalise relations with Israel and establish ties with Tel Aviv.
    Since Israel's creation in 1948, the Arab World has had an unofficial rule that the normalisation of ties with Israel could occur only after the Palestinians have an independent state.

    Related:

    Watch Demba Ba Angrily Complain to Official After Alleged Racist Incident in PSG vs Istanbul Game
    Juventus Gets Last Laugh: Cristiano Ronaldo Outshines Messi in UCL Clash With Barcelona
    Tags:
    sheikh, stake, football, United Arab Emirates, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse