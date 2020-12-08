Polish Divers Allege Looted Treasures from Amber Room May Be in Wreck of Sank Nazi Cruiser

Nazi invaders looted artwork from the renowned chamber of an imperial palace near Russia's Saint Petersburg during the Second World War, and it has been missing ever since.

Polish divers searching for the missing Amber Room treasures may have finally discovered the legendary artwork, which they suggest could be hidden in the trunks surrounding the wreck of the Nazi Karlsruhe steamer, which was sunk by Soviet warplanes after leaving Koenigsberg (now Kaliningrad) in 1945.

The wreck of the ship was discovered off the Polish coast in September, and on Monday, a sonar survey revealed that there could be chests and other objects surrounding it.

"As we suspected, around the wreck, and particularly, in front of the ship's beakhead, a lot of items from the ship's interior have spilled out", the Baltictech team of divers said, as quoted by the Daily Mail, with one of them adding that there could be paintings inside these chests.

The legendary Amber Room was part of the Catherine Palace located near Saint Petersburg. It was built for Tsar Peter the Great in the 18th century but was dismantled by the Nazis in 1941 and taken to the then-German city of Koenigsberg. It went missing in the last year of the war, sparking speculations that it was taken on board the sunk Karlsruhe.

Though their ROV robot could not "positively determine" the exact contents of the chests, they hope that the findings could lead to "ground-breaking" news about the Amber Room.

They added that they will continue their search for the treasures in April.