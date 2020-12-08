Netizens Crack Jokes as Elon Musk Shares Tweet With 'Alien Message' Decrypted

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again made a fuss on social media by sharing a decrypted "alien message" on Twitter.
"Song, and thanks for the orifice!", Musk said in a Tuesday tweet, though he did not elaborate on what he meant with the last word.
“So long, and thanks for the orifice!”— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2020
- Alien message decrypted
Without much clarification, Twitter users were left puzzling about what Musk was hinting at, with most of them sharing memes and jokes about the alleged existence of aliens and what their possible reaction to Musk's tweet would be. Someone even jokingly asked if the billionaire was expanding his Tesla production to suit the aliens' taste.
Seems like a good way to wrap up 2020 pic.twitter.com/cpcgYOieKi— Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) December 8, 2020
Aliens are gonna see this one day and say "aha that's who made this" ... and have really high expectations for us. pic.twitter.com/0Y6BiVYar0— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) December 8, 2020
Are you planning to expand Tesla to an alien market? Maybe start targeting advertisements to the alien demographic? I wonder what color scheme they would prefer...— Fluffmiceter (@fluffmiceter) December 8, 2020
Though the two things might not be connected, but the tweet came just a day after Haim Eshed, ex-head of Israeli space security programme, claimed that extraterrestrials exist, but "humankind is not prepared".
This is not the first time the Tesla CEO has brought up this controversial topic, as in August, he tweeted, "Aliens built the pyramids obv", though it was not clear if he meant it seriously or was just joking. Back in 2015, Musk wondered why humanity sees no sign of aliens.
