Netizens Angry Over First Lady Melania Unveiling New Tennis Pavilion at White House

Most social media users were frustrated, arguing that the announcement was out of place given the tough period Americans are experiencing due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter on Monday to say that the construction of the new tennis pavilion has been completed at the White House.

In addition to replacing a smaller pavilion with a larger construction on the south grounds, the renovation included brushing up the old tennis court and children's garden. The project follows a previous redesign of the Rose Garden, initiated by the First Lady in August.

History continues to unfold at the @WhiteHouse & I am pleased to announce the completion of the tennis pavilion. Preserving this historic landmark is vital & I want to thank all who helped complete this project. pic.twitter.com/8NAjbYViS0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 7, 2020

​Netizens were, however, not impressed with the new tennis facility, accusing the First Lady of hypocrisy, as Americans are struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. Some users even drew a dramatic comparison with French queen Marie Antoinette, who neglected the plight of her citizens as they were starving.

This is the most "Let them eat cake" shit I've ever seen. — KelleyBean (@KelleyBeanTweet) December 7, 2020

timing is everything... it is bad timing posting that a new tennis pavilion is complete while many people are struggling due to a pandemic — intrepid albatross (@intrepidalbatr1) December 7, 2020

Cool. Maybe DC can use it as a field hospital. — Sharon Gill (@ThunnyD) December 7, 2020

Others complained that taxpayer money was being wasted on the project, though the administration said it was funded by private donations.

RIP THIS OUT IMMEDIATELY, I want my tax dollars back that went to this travesty. — Bklyn Girl (@BKLYNYer) December 7, 2020

Great use of taxpayer $$$ while Americans are being evicted and sitting in food lines. But White House can play tennis. Complete disconnect — anita cavallo (@CavalloAnita) December 7, 2020

Likewise, the first lady's renovation of the Rose Garden was also described on social media as resembling something Marie Antoinette would do, with users criticising the new design for being too plain and even boring, compared to what Jackie Kennedy's version looked like.