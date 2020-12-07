Steve Jobs' Daughter Shares Modelling Debut on Instagram

The youngest daughter of the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Eve Jobs, has posted her first modelling pictures on Instagram, gaining almost 8,500 likes so far.
One of the pictures features Eve lying in a bubble bath while applying Glossier's coral lipgloss and wearing black eye patches, while in the other photo she is holding a wine glass close to her lips. She is wearing minimal makeup and is presumably naked.
Outside social media, Jobs' daughter has been active both in academics and sports, being a professional showjumper and showing impressive results compared to other young equestrians of her age. According to US Equestrian, she developed a passion for horseriding at the age of six and made her way to become one of the top-ranked under 25 jumpers in the world.
Eve Jobs is also a student at Stanford University, where her iconic father and mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, met.
