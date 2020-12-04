Register
23:28 GMT04 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An art work be artist group The Most Famous Artist, titled 'Early Concept Art — August 2020', showing a render of the monolith in the desert

    Trick of the Year: US Art Group Claims the Mystery Monoliths, Selling for $45,000 Each

    © Photo : Twitter / @morewoke
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081364797_0:184:2048:1336_1200x675_80_0_0_08d03b37a9a4758ff99a28d020db92d0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202012041081364479-trick-of-the-year-us-art-group-claims-the-mystery-monoliths-selling-for-45000-each/

    New Mexico-based art collective The Most Famous Artist has gathered attention through the use of sophisticated high-profile art stunts in the recent past, the most notable of which is the transformation of the famous LA "Hollywood" sign into "Hollyweed" on 2017 New Year's Eve.

    The Most Famous Artist (TMFA), an arts community, has apparently claimed responsibility for the mysterious shiny metal obelisks in Utah and California, posting a series of photos and videos on its social media hinting that they were responsible for  placing them in nature, Mashable reported on Friday.

    On its Instagram page, the group posted two photos, one of which shows the famous Utah monolith available for purchase and the other similar object wrapped in protective cellophane in a warehouse. Soon after, TMFA posted a third photo featuring a third recently-discovered monolith, that briefly stood atop of Pine Mountain in California. 

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от The Most Famous Artist (@themostfamousartist)

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от The Most Famous Artist (@themostfamousartist)

    Instagram followers have asked TMFA whether they created and placed the monoliths. TMFA vaguely replied, "if by you you mean us, yes". The group also added a section to their website called "Monoliths-as-a-service".

    Mashable tweeted questions to group founder Matty Mo, receiving an answer that neither confirmed nor denied credit for the installation, while also not sharing any additional info, hinting that TMFA would unveil more details in the foreseeable future.

    "I am not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation," Mo replied to Mashable's request for comment. "I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service. I cannot issue additional images at this time but I can promise more on this in the coming days and weeks." 

    According to their website, TMFA is selling the monoliths it demonstrated online for the modest sum of $45,000 each, delivery included.

    "We are experimenting with prints and toys too," Mo said, commenting on the offer with Fox News. "We will release those if customer demand exists."

    When Mo was asked about the purpose of placing the monoliths in unexpected locations, he was polite but evasive.

    "What better way to end this f---d up year than let the world briefly think aliens made contact only to be disappointed that it’s just The Most Famous Artist playing tricks again."

    While the people interested in monoliths reminiscent of classic 20th century science fiction wait waiting for the promised 'additional proof", Mo published concept art and renders of the structure, dated August 2020, and looking almost the same as the three-sided pillars that went viral over the last couple of weeks.

    ​The world discovered three triangular monoliths resembling those described in the 1968 sci-fi classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey, over the last two weeks, two located in the US and one placed on top of a mountain in northern Romania. All three obelisks disappeared soon after their discovery, with the third reportedly being replaced on Thursday night by a wooden cross at the hands of unknown men.

    Related:

    Aliens All Along: Mysterious Monolith Appears in Romania After Utah Desert Doppelganger Disappears
    'Aliens Needed it Back. It Was a Rental': Social Media Abuzz Over Eerily Vanished Utah Monolith
    'Leave No Trace Behind': Photographer Reveals What Happened to Missing Utah Monolith
    Tags:
    Hollywood, 2020, Aliens, Alien, interview, prank, installation, stunt, artist, artists, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse