Actress in Ariana Grande Music Video Accused of Uploading Child Porn

This is not the first time that the actress, Gabi DeMartino, has found herself in hot water. Last year she was criticised for furthering stereotypes about black women having masculine features after she and her sister released a video in which African-American singer Normani was portrayed by a man.

An actress who appeared in Ariana Grande’s video for the hit "Thank U, Next" has been accused of uploading child porn. Gabi DeMartino recently announced that she would upload a video of herself completely nude on OnlyFans, a subscription site that describes itself as enabling content creators to monetise their influence. The website is popular among sex workers, but is also used by other content creators, like illustrators.

However the clip, titled "I won't put my panties on", did not show a grown-up woman, but a three-year-old Gabi running around naked and saying that she won’t get dressed. The blogger, who has 4.2 million followers on Instagram alone, charged $3 for the video.

DeMartino was lambasted by social media users and other influencers as well as adult film stars, who accused the woman of spreading child pornography.

"It’s women like her that do this that make people turn to those of us in the adult industry who would never do something like this, and we take the blame for it”, porn star Alana Evans told the Daily Star, adding that she had not only informed OnlyFans about the video, but also called the FBI.

Famous YouTube blogger Petty Paige described the video as "huge f**king mess" and accused Gabi of normalising child pornography.

The video was removed from the website, while DeMartino’s account has been deactivated.

The young woman released a statement apologising and saying the video was "a goofy throwback family moment" that she wanted to shares with her subscribers.

the video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal onlyfans fancy babies. I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong. — gabi demartino (@gabcake) December 1, 2020

a childhood video of me on the phone sayin "Nani says put your panties back on" and jumping up and down laughing. I'm sorry I didn't think that one through. period. a home-video i love to share w my friends & i use my OF as a "finsta" page where i share stuff as i would w friends https://t.co/yEgFCPs9zg — gabi demartino (@gabcake) December 1, 2020

​However, there were those who defended the blogger, saying her move was just a joke and that she didn’t intend to harm anyone.

i really don’t think she meant it how y’all are thinking. i think she just wanted to show y’all that she’s always been a goofball since she was young. the fact that she didn’t even see it as sexual herself says a lot. y’all blow everything out of proportion. i hope you’re OK Gabi — Samari Jane 🎀 (@samaridiaries) December 1, 2020