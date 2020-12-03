Fiery Meteor Explodes Over Lake Ontario With Spectacular Flash as Blast Heard in New York

A meteor pierced through the atmosphere over Lake Ontario, resulting in a major blast and a bright flash. The space object broke into pieces at an altitude of 22 miles (35 km) between Rochester and Syracuse, and the sonic boom from the event was reportedly heard in various settlements across New York state.
Is it a bird? 🐦 Is it a plane? ✈️ Is it a meteor? ☄️— EarthCam (@EarthCam) December 2, 2020
At the same moment in time, our cameras that face the CN tower in Toronto caught this object. We're not sure what it is or whether it is related. Follow the red circle and you tell us! Comment below! @TourCNTower pic.twitter.com/NCsY9DHFX2
