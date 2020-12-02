'Legends Never Die': Indian Teenager Pays Tribute to Diego Maradona - Video

A video of a teenager from India's Kerala state paying tribute to late football legend Diego Maradona is going viral on social media.
In the video, posted on Instagram, Mishal Abulais can be seen taking a free kick dressed in an Argentina jersey. He has three defenders who have created the wall, but just like Maradona, Abulais gets the ball rolling via another player and places it to perfection inside a ring set up on the goalpost. After scoring the goal, the 14-year-old boy points towards the sky and pays tribute to Maradona, while the camera shows a crying emoticon on his jersey.
